Police woman under mob attack
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protesters opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the...more
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female police officer accused of shooting a protester stands protected by fellow police officers in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester from other protesters in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob carries a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mob drags a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policeman escort a female police officer accused by protesters of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
