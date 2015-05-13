Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2015 | 7:35am IST

Police woman under mob attack

A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protesters opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to the police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protesters opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protesters opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to the police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 18
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 18
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A policeman tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 18
A female police officer accused of shooting a protester stands protected by fellow police officers in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female police officer accused of shooting a protester stands protected by fellow police officers in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A female police officer accused of shooting a protester stands protected by fellow police officers in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 18
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob gestures near a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 18
A man tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester from other protesters in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester from other protesters in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A man tries to protect a female police officer accused of shooting a protester from other protesters in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 18
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob attacks a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 18
A mob carries a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob carries a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob carries a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 18
A mob drags a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A mob drags a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A mob drags a female police officer accused of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 18
Policeman escort a female police officer accused by protesters of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Policeman escort a female police officer accused by protesters of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Policeman escort a female police officer accused by protesters of shooting a protester in the Buterere neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

Next Slideshows

Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

Quake in Nepal, tremors felt in India

A fresh 7.3 earthquake rattles Nepal and northern India on May 12, injuring hundreds in the region.

13 May 2015
On board a Rohingya boat

On board a Rohingya boat

On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.

12 May 2015
Tornadoes rip through Texas

Tornadoes rip through Texas

People survey the damage after a deadly tornado hit Van, Texas.

12 May 2015
Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Migrants attempt to reach Europe through Libya, which has descended into chaos after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

12 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast