Police women of Pakistan

Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani removes her shoes at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her father, forego marriage and pay for her own basic training. During the next 19 years, Gillani and her faithful sidekick Rizwana Zafar, brought up as a boy after becoming her frustrated father's ninth daughter, have battled bandits, earthquakes and militants. Picture taken September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files