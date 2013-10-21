Police women of Pakistan
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani removes her shoes at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her...more
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani removes her shoes at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. When Gillani, the highest ranking female police officer in Pakistan's most conservative province, wanted to join the force she had to defy her father, forego marriage and pay for her own basic training. During the next 19 years, Gillani and her faithful sidekick Rizwana Zafar, brought up as a boy after becoming her frustrated father's ninth daughter, have battled bandits, earthquakes and militants. Picture taken September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani is pictured during an interview with Reuters at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani speaks during an interview with Reuters at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (L) talks to a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (R) checks documents with a member of her team at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (C) interrogates an accused kidnapper at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Head Constable Rizwana Zafar (L) buttons up the vest of Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani during an interview with Reuters at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (L) smiles while a member of her team tries to open the tray of a CD drive on a computer at a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (L) drives past women outside a police station in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani reacts as she sits on a wooden swing during an interview with Reuters at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani shows a photo of herself wearing a burqa, at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani (R) and Police Head Constable Rizwana Zafar are pictured during an interview with Reuters at their house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani stands near a wall decorated with her photos and certificates at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani adjusts her headscarf at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Pakistani Police Inspector Shazadi Gillani prays at her house in Abbottabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
