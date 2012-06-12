Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 13, 2012 | 4:45am IST

Polish and Russian fans clash

<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
1 / 28
<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
2 / 28
<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
3 / 28
<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
4 / 28
<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
5 / 28
<p>Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Close
6 / 28
<p>A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
7 / 28
<p>An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta </p>

An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta

Close
8 / 28
<p>A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Close
9 / 28
<p>A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
10 / 28
<p>A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
11 / 28
<p>A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
12 / 28
<p>A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
13 / 28
<p>Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
15 / 28
<p>A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 28
<p>Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
17 / 28
<p>Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja</p>

Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja

Close
18 / 28
<p>Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
19 / 28
<p>Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 28
<p>Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
21 / 28
<p>Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
22 / 28
<p>Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz </p>

Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz

Close
23 / 28
<p>Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller </p>

Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller

Close
24 / 28
<p>Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
25 / 28
<p>A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
26 / 28
<p>Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
27 / 28
<p>A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek </p>

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Kings win Stanley Cup

Kings win Stanley Cup

Next Slideshows

Kings win Stanley Cup

Kings win Stanley Cup

The Los Angeles Kings are crowned the NHL champions.

12 Jun 2012
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Highlights from the premier claycourt tournament.

11 Jun 2012
Chess King

Chess King

Viswanathan Anand beat Boris Gelfand to retain the world chess title the fifth time.

31 May 2012
Courtside candids

Courtside candids

Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.

04 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast