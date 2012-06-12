Polish and Russian fans clash
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash outside the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Poland and Russia soccer fans fight before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish journalist (2R) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta
An injured Polish soccer fan lies on the ground in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Romanik/Agencja Gazeta
A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A riot police officer arrests a soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer shows a wound from a rubber bullet during clashes with police and Russian fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Russian soccer fan (R) fights with a Polish supporter in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish supporter (R) challenges Russian soccer fans in Warsaw June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish journalist (C) is beaten by soccer fans in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish soccer fans shout as Russian fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland soccer fan stands in front of Polish riot police water cannon vehicle before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish and Russian soccer fans clash in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja
Polish plain clothes policemen detain soccer fans during the Euro 2012 Group A soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dariusz Borowicz Agencja
Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Polish soccer fans shout at Russian supporters as they walk protected by Polish riot police in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish riot police arrest soccer fan during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Polish riot police stand guard in front of Russia's fans during their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Stewards detain a fan of Russia at the end of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Poland at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Dariusz Borowicz
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Russia soccer fans cheer as they make their way to the stadium for the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller
Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer fans run during clashes before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Poland supporter speaks to riot police outside the national stadium before the Group A Euro 2012 soccer match between Poland and Russia in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Russian soccer fans march to the National Stadium in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
A Polish soccer fan lies on the ground after clashing with Russian supporters in Warsaw, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek
Next Slideshows
Kings win Stanley Cup
The Los Angeles Kings are crowned the NHL champions.
Best of French Open
Highlights from the premier claycourt tournament.
Chess King
Viswanathan Anand beat Boris Gelfand to retain the world chess title the fifth time.
Courtside candids
Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.