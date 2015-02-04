Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 4, 2015 | 1:20pm IST

Political battle for Delhi

Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi upon his arrival at a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans during a campaign rally addressed by their party's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise their hands as they listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addressed a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans during a campaign rally addressed by their party's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a portrait of BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi, during a campaign rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of state assembly elections, in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise their party's symbol and portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) present a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 3rd R) and BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi (C, wearing blue scarf) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Supporters carry a giant cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a campaign rally that was addressed by Modi ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Supporters carry giant cut-outs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a campaign rally that was addressed by Modi ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah, the president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wave to their supporters during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
