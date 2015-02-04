Political battle for Delhi
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi upon his arrival at a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015....more
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans during a campaign rally addressed by their party's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015....more
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise their hands as they listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addressed a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans during a campaign rally addressed by their party's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015....more
A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a portrait of BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi, during a campaign rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of state assembly elections, in New...more
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise their party's symbol and portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) present a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 3rd R) and BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi (C, wearing blue scarf) during a campaign rally ahead of state...more
India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015....more
Supporters carry a giant cut-out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a campaign rally that was addressed by Modi ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters carry giant cut-outs of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a campaign rally that was addressed by Modi ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah, the president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wave to their supporters during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire
Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.
High water in Venice
The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.
Creating an avalanche
A full-scale avalanche test site is providing scientists with data to understand avalanche motion.
Crisis in east Ukraine
A surge of violence follows the collapse of new peace efforts in Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.