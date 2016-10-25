Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 7:55am IST

Political standoff worsens in Venezuela

A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
An injured youth is helped by his fellow demonstrators after clashes with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A riot police officer fires into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A demonstrator speaks to members of Venezuelan National Guard during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A general view of Venezuela's National Assembly during a session in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Lilian Tintori (top C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez attends a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, next to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (top R), in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
