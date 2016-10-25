Political standoff worsens in Venezuela
A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An injured youth is helped by his fellow demonstrators after clashes with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A riot police officer fires into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator speaks to members of Venezuelan National Guard during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Demonstrators shout slogans in front of riot police during a student rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A general view of Venezuela's National Assembly during a session in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Lilian Tintori (top C), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez attends a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, next to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (top R), in Caracas,...more
Next Slideshows
Trump and the media
On the trail with the journalists covering Donald Trump, who often rails against media outlets and journalists covering his events.
Fleeing one war-torn country for another
Thousands of Iraqis fleeing fighting in the offensive against Islamic State in Mosul have taken shelter in northeastern Syria.
Women to Trump: Hands off
Warning: graphic language. Women protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside Trump properties in Chicago and New York.
Assault on Mosul
Iraqi forces attack the city of Mosul as they try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.