Politician slain in Tunisia
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting...more
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files
Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files
Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best photos from the past seven days.
French defence minister visits India
France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is on an official visit to India.
Joe Biden in India
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a four-day visit to India.
Genetically modified animals
Animals that have been genetically modified.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.