Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 26, 2013 | 11:15pm IST

Politician slain in Tunisia

<p>Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting...more

Friday, July 26, 2013

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's wife Imbarka (R) and daughter Balkis mourn his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. Brahmi was shot dead outside his home in Tunis on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off mass protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
1 / 14
<p>Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

Assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi's daughter Balkis (C) holds a Tunisian flag as she mourns his death in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
2 / 14
<p>Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files</p>

Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files

Friday, July 26, 2013

Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi smiles in Tunis April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Amine ben Aziza/Files

Close
3 / 14
<p>Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

Forensic inspectors examine the area near the car of Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi, who was shot dead outside his home, in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
4 / 14
<p>Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

Family members of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi mourn in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
5 / 14
<p>People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

People walk beside the ambulance carrying the body of assassinated Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi in Tunis July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
6 / 14
<p>Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
7 / 14
<p>A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

A demonstrator holds up a poster with an image of slain opposition figure Mohamed Brahimi to protest his assassination in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
8 / 14
<p>Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

Tunisians, who had gathered to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi, run from tear gas in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
9 / 14
<p>Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

Tunisians gather to protest the killing of opposition politician Mohamed Brahimi in Tunis, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
10 / 14
<p>Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

Thousands of protesters march on the streets, while shops and banks close their doors, in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
11 / 14
<p>Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

Supporters of the Islamist Ennahda movement wave flags as they chant slogans and hold pictures of assassinated opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
12 / 14
<p>Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, July 26, 2013

Protesters clash with a policeman during a demonstration in the capital of Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
13 / 14
<p>A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Friday, July 26, 2013

A supporter of the Islamist Ennahda movement holds up a scarf as he chants slogans during a demonstration in Tunis July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from the past seven days.

26 Jul 2013
French defence minister visits India

French defence minister visits India

France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is on an official visit to India.

26 Jul 2013
Joe Biden in India

Joe Biden in India

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a four-day visit to India.

26 Jul 2013
Genetically modified animals

Genetically modified animals

Animals that have been genetically modified.

25 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures