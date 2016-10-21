Politics and play

White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the...more

White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

