Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 22, 2016 | 5:10am IST

Politics and play

White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Stormtroopers wait for R2-D2 to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington. The Star Wars characters were at the White House for a private screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was shown to first lady Michelle Obama and Gold Star Families. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 17
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong (R) of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong (R) of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong (R) of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 17
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest and actress Allison Janney, who played a fictional press secretary in "The West Wing" television show, stand together at the lectern before the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest and actress Allison Janney, who played a fictional press secretary in "The West Wing" television show, stand together at the lectern before the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest and actress Allison Janney, who played a fictional press secretary in "The West Wing" television show, stand together at the lectern before the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 17
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs takes off a Canadian Olympic team hockey jersey during his news briefing. Gibbs lost a bet he made with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's spokesman Dimitri Soudas on the Vancouver 2010 Olympics gold medal game's result between Canada and the United States where the Canadians won 3-2 in overtime. REUTERS/Jim Young

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs takes off a Canadian Olympic team hockey jersey during his news briefing. Gibbs lost a bet he made with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's spokesman Dimitri Soudas on the Vancouver 2010 Olympics gold...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2010
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs takes off a Canadian Olympic team hockey jersey during his news briefing. Gibbs lost a bet he made with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's spokesman Dimitri Soudas on the Vancouver 2010 Olympics gold medal game's result between Canada and the United States where the Canadians won 3-2 in overtime. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 17
Wearing Chicago Cubs attire, actor Bill Murray takes to the lectern in the briefing room during a visit to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wearing Chicago Cubs attire, actor Bill Murray takes to the lectern in the briefing room during a visit to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Wearing Chicago Cubs attire, actor Bill Murray takes to the lectern in the briefing room during a visit to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 17
The left hand of White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs shows a shopping list featuring "Eggs, Milk, Hope and Change", the latter two words used heavily in President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, during Gibbs' daily news briefing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The left hand of White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs shows a shopping list featuring "Eggs, Milk, Hope and Change", the latter two words used heavily in President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, during Gibbs' daily news briefing....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2010
The left hand of White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs shows a shopping list featuring "Eggs, Milk, Hope and Change", the latter two words used heavily in President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, during Gibbs' daily news briefing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 17
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Hearst White House columnist Helen Thomas after presenting her with cupcakes in honor of her birthday in the James Brady Briefing Room. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama puts his arm around Hearst White House columnist Helen Thomas after presenting her with cupcakes in honor of her birthday in the James Brady Briefing Room. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Hearst White House columnist Helen Thomas after presenting her with cupcakes in honor of her birthday in the James Brady Briefing Room. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 17
Actor Will Arnett gets boxes of M&M's candy with the presidential seal as he and Amy Poehler take a tour of the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Will Arnett gets boxes of M&M's candy with the presidential seal as he and Amy Poehler take a tour of the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
Actor Will Arnett gets boxes of M&M's candy with the presidential seal as he and Amy Poehler take a tour of the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 17
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a document at the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a document at the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a document at the daily press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 17
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
President Barack Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 17
Actress Glenn Close (R), Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (L) and White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett conclude a TV interview in the Brady Briefing Room. Close was at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Actress Glenn Close (R), Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (L) and White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett conclude a TV interview in the Brady Briefing Room. Close was at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health....more

Reuters / Monday, June 03, 2013
Actress Glenn Close (R), Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (L) and White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett conclude a TV interview in the Brady Briefing Room. Close was at the White House to speak at the National Conference on Mental Health. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 17
Olive Werner, age 4, watches her mother Erica Werner of the Associated Press ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Olive Werner, age 4, watches her mother Erica Werner of the Associated Press ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Olive Werner, age 4, watches her mother Erica Werner of the Associated Press ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 17
White House press secretary Robert Gibbs reacts as veteran CBS White House Correspondent Bill Plante gets up and walks out of the room after receiving a phone call during the daily press briefing. Several journalists phones rang during the briefing, disrupting Gibbs' briefing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

White House press secretary Robert Gibbs reacts as veteran CBS White House Correspondent Bill Plante gets up and walks out of the room after receiving a phone call during the daily press briefing. Several journalists phones rang during the briefing,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
White House press secretary Robert Gibbs reacts as veteran CBS White House Correspondent Bill Plante gets up and walks out of the room after receiving a phone call during the daily press briefing. Several journalists phones rang during the briefing, disrupting Gibbs' briefing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 17
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a photograph of President Barack Obama blocking a shot by his personal aide Reggie Love at a basketball game, during the press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a photograph of President Barack Obama blocking a shot by his personal aide Reggie Love at a basketball game, during the press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2009
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs holds up a photograph of President Barack Obama blocking a shot by his personal aide Reggie Love at a basketball game, during the press briefing. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 17
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (2nd R) is joined by other members of his team as he serves Louisiana-style food to White House Chef Sam Kass (L) and members of the media in the briefing room. REUTERS/Jason Reed

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (2nd R) is joined by other members of his team as he serves Louisiana-style food to White House Chef Sam Kass (L) and members of the media in the briefing room. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, August 09, 2010
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief (2nd R) is joined by other members of his team as he serves Louisiana-style food to White House Chef Sam Kass (L) and members of the media in the briefing room. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 17
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 02, 2010
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks through the press briefing room. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 17
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs conducts his daily briefing for the first time in the Rose Garden of the White House. Gibbs said he moved the briefing to the outdoors for the first time to take advantage of warmer springtime weather. REUTERS/Jason Reed

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs conducts his daily briefing for the first time in the Rose Garden of the White House. Gibbs said he moved the briefing to the outdoors for the first time to take advantage of warmer springtime weather....more

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2010
White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs conducts his daily briefing for the first time in the Rose Garden of the White House. Gibbs said he moved the briefing to the outdoors for the first time to take advantage of warmer springtime weather. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Hillary's wings across America

Hillary's wings across America

Next Slideshows

Hillary's wings across America

Hillary's wings across America

The view of America from Hillary Clinton's campaign plane.

22 Oct 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

21 Oct 2016
People of Times Square

People of Times Square

Unique characters in New York's most famous neighborhood.

20 Oct 2016
Meeting of the clowns

Meeting of the clowns

A confabulation of clowns converge in Mexico City for the XXI Convention of Clowns.

20 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast