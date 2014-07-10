Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 10:17pm IST

Pollination for the nation

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 17
A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 17
Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 17
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 17
A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 17
Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 17
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 17
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 17
A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 17
A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 17
Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 17
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 17
Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 17
David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. ...more

Thursday, July 10, 2014
David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 17
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Next Slideshows

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

10 Jul 2014
Who's at Sun Valley?

Who's at Sun Valley?

Media and tech giants converge on Allen & Co's annual gathering.

10 Jul 2014
The other Pakistan

The other Pakistan

Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.

09 Jul 2014
Obama at the bar

Obama at the bar

President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.

09 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures