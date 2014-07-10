Pollination for the nation
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A beekeeper, or apiarist, moves beehives onto a truck to be transferred to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Robert Harvey, a beekeeper or apiarist, is illuminated by lights from machinery as he transfers Italian honey bee colonies to fields of crops for pollination, near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeeper Robert Harvey crosses over a barricade as he works to transfer Italian honey bee colonies pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies from a blueberry field to pollinate crops in different fields near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeeper Robert Harvey transfers Italian honey bee colonies that were pollinating a blueberry field to another crop near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A honey bee, which beekeepers said was an Italian honey bee mixed with an Africanized honey bee, flies near the headlamp of a truck transferring bee colonies to pollinate crops in Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Italian honey bees hover around the suit of beekeeper Robert Harvey as he transfers bee colonies from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeepers use a bee smoker to calm bee colonies before transferring them to another crop after pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A colony of Italian worker bees congregate outside their hive while pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A beekeeper uses a lift to stack beehives onto a truck before transferring the bees to another crop after they pollinated a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeepers secure a cover over bee hives stacked on a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeepers are seen atop a truck as they secure a cover over bee hives before transferring the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beekeepers, or apiarists, secure a cover over bee hives stacked upon a truck as they prepare to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
David Hackenberg, 65, a beekeeper or apiarist, secures bee hives stacked upon the back of a truck as he prepares to transfer the bees to another crop after they completed pollinating a blueberry field near Jonesboro, Maine June 24, 2014. ...more
Beekeeper, or apiarist, David Hackenberg, 65, rests by the side of his truck at the end of the evening after transferring bee hives from a blueberry field near Columbia Falls, Maine June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
