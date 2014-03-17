Polluted Paris
A general view shows the Eiffel tower, construction site's cranes and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. Amid concerns of a worsening air quality after a week when unseasonably balmy weather boosted pollution, public transport was free of charge while...more
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today, at Porte Maillot in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A general view shows the city rooftops, the Sacre Coeur Basilica and the Paris skyline March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, and water vapour from a smokestack in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police officers control cars with even-numbered license plates which are not allowed to drive today in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Eiffel tower is pictured during sunset as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An electronic road sign reads "Pollution, speed limit 60kms" on the Paris ring road, March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Paris city information board which reads, "Pollution - Drivers slow down your speed", is seen along a street in Paris March 14, 2014, as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Rush hour traffic fills an avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe which is seen through a small-particle haze at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Western Paris, March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
