Mon Aug 11, 2014

Polluted rivers in India

A boy searches for coins thrown by devotees as religious offerings in a polluted water channel near a temple in Kolkata June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, August 11, 2014
A boy throws a banana after collecting it from the polluted waters of river Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A rag picker collects recyclable materials in the polluted waters of river Yamuna amid dense smog in the old quarters of Delhi November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Boys collect coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the Sabarmati river after the immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in Ahmedabad September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A man pours water on the polluted banks of river Ganges beside the idols of Hindu god and goddess that were immersed during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A boy swims in the polluted waters of the river Sabarmati to dive for offerings thrown in by worshippers in Ahmedabad August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Children stand in a boat at the banks of the polluted Yamuna River during a dust haze as they wait to give a ride to worshippers in New Delhi during World Environment Day June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Hindu devotee wraps his cloth after a ritual dip in the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Residents of a slum sit on water pipes going over the contaminated Mithi River in Mumbai December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Rag pickers search for recyclable materials from the polluted banks of the Yamuna river in Allahabad December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
People cross a bridge over the polluted river Jehlum in Srinagar October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
Kashmiri fishermen throw a net into the polluted waters of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A devotee takes a holy dip in the polluted Sangam, confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A government worker pours adulterated milk into the Kuvam river in Chennai July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
A man casts a fishing net into the polluted waters of river Yamuna in Agra March 7, 2007, with the historic Taj Mahal monument in the background. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Monday, August 11, 2014
