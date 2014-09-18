Edition:
Polluted waters of China

A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, China September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan province September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 2009. Gnats appear in the lake due to water pollution, according to experts. REUTERS/Stringer

A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the outskirts of Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

