Pollution in China
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident throws a bag of household garbage into an open garbage room, where it will be burned, beside a road at a village in Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water...more
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province, December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution were two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water into the rain sewer pipes. P REUTERS/China Daily
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A garbage collector looks for recyclable waste at a garbage dump site in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An elderly exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through underground pipelines on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yao
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides along a street on a hazy day in Haozhou, Anhui province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Domestic sewage flows to the Wenyuhe River through a dry riverbed on the outskirts of Beijing, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Dead fish and rubbish are seen in a polluted river in Haikou, southern China's Hainan province, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Vito Lee
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Workers use rakes to remove rubbish floating in a holding pen on a polluted canal in central Beijing September 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
World Cup stadium woes
Builders are threatening to halt the construction of Brazil's World Cup stadium due to a dispute over financing.
Protecting the President
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
Rebuilding the Jersey shore
The Jersey shore remains largely in shambles, as crews try to rebuild the area destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
Debating gay marriage
The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.