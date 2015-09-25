Pope Francis in NYC
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in New York September. 25, 2015. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Crowds line the sidewalk as Pope Francis rides down Fifth Avenue in New York. REUTERS/Richard Drew/AP/POOL
Pope Francis departs after presiding over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis rides by crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL
A group of nuns take photographs as they await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis boards a waiting helicopter after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis engages well wishes including Gerard Gubatan of Brooklyn, center left, after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis and Cardinal Dolan during The Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis during The Evening Prayer at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis waves to gathered crowds as he makes his way down Fifth Avenue towards St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Anthony Behar/SIPA/POOL
Audience members taker photos as they await Pope Francis for the Evening Prayer (Vespers) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Robert Deutsch/USA Today/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis reaches out to 5th grader Omodelei Ojo of the Brooklyn borough of New York as he is greeted by children upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis waves to crowds outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves from his vehicle as he is driven down 5th avenue near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People react as Pope Francis is driven down 5th avenue near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pope Francis is given a gift as he greets well wishes after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/AP/POOL
Pope Francis presides over evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis waves to well-wishers as he makes his way down 5th avenue to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
