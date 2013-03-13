Edition:
Pope Francis is elected

<p>Florencia Silva (R), of Trumbell, Connecticut, and Valentina Bruner (L), of Peru, share a webcast of newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina at St. Patrick's Catherdral in New York, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Faithful wave Argentina's flag after white smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Faithful react as newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announces Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina has been elected by the conclave at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had ended their conclave and elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Faithful react as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Faithful on St.Peter's Square cheer after white smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A faithful shelters from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>A crowd forms under umbrellas to wait for the sight of smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope at the Vatican March 13, 2013. R REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Faithfuls wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>A nun smiles at Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Faithful react while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their conclave meeting inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Faithful wait holding umbrellas at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>A faithful wrapped in a U.S. flag while waits for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Faithful wait at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks outside Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. Shut off from the outside world, the 115 cardinals will cast their ballots in a chapel which has Michelangelo's soaring Last Judgment on one wall, and his depiction of the hand of God giving life to Adam above them. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>People in Saint Peter's Square shelter from rain as they watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Cardinals enter the door of the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

<p>Cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>A faithful offers a religious leaflet depicting the Christ at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Faithful wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including those over 80 who will not vote in the conclave, celebrate Mass in St Peter's Basilica to pray for the election of the new pope. The Mass is called "Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the Election of the Roman Pontiff") and is open to the public. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A Swiss Guard is seen during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Urns where votes will be placed by Roman Catholic cardinals jn a conclave entrusted with the task of choosing a successor to Pope Benedict are seen at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>Cardinals Odilo Scherer of Brazil leaves after a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan of the U.S. attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinals Reinhard Marx (R) of Germany and Joao Braz de Aviz attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>A Cardinal prays during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson (C) of Ghana attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>The red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica, where the new pope will appear after being elected in the conclave is seen at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A nun prays while cardinals hold the mass "pro eligendo pontifice" at Saint Peter Basilica before the Conclave at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A man dressed as a monk kneels in Saint Peter's Square as the conclave begins in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

