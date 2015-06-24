Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 24, 2015 | 8:43pm IST

Pope Francis' nun fan club

Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 15
Pope Francis reacts as he is greeted by cloistered nuns at the Duomo during his pastoral visit in Naples March 21, 2015 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis reacts as he is greeted by cloistered nuns at the Duomo during his pastoral visit in Naples March 21, 2015 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Pope Francis reacts as he is greeted by cloistered nuns at the Duomo during his pastoral visit in Naples March 21, 2015 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 15
A nun holds a picture as while waiting for Pope Francis before a mass at the Manila Cathedral, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun holds a picture as while waiting for Pope Francis before a mass at the Manila Cathedral, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A nun holds a picture as while waiting for Pope Francis before a mass at the Manila Cathedral, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 15
A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonisation ceremony of John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonisation ceremony of John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, April 27, 2014
A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonisation ceremony of John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 15
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 15
Pope Francis talks with a nuns as he arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis talks with a nuns as he arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Pope Francis talks with a nuns as he arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 15
A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 15
Cloistered nuns react during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Cloistered nuns react during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
Cloistered nuns react during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
8 / 15
Nuns look on before newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Nuns look on before newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2013
Nuns look on before newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 15
Pope Francis is embraced by a nun during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis is embraced by a nun during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Pope Francis is embraced by a nun during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 15
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 15
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool
Close
12 / 15
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of the Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of the Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of the Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
13 / 15
Nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to look at the Shroud of Turin during a two-day pastoral visit in Turin June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to look at the Shroud of Turin during a two-day pastoral visit in Turin June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to look at the Shroud of Turin during a two-day pastoral visit in Turin June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Close
14 / 15
A nun runs in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A nun runs in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2013
A nun runs in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Next Slideshows

Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

24 Jun 2015
Baby refugees

Baby refugees

These young migrants will grow up in a country other than their own.

24 Jun 2015
Armenians protest energy hike

Armenians protest energy hike

Police use water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting against a hike in electricity prices.

23 Jun 2015
Volcano spews lava and ash

Volcano spews lava and ash

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

23 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast