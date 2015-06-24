Pope Francis' nun fan club
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis reacts as he is greeted by cloistered nuns at the Duomo during his pastoral visit in Naples March 21, 2015 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun holds a picture as while waiting for Pope Francis before a mass at the Manila Cathedral, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonisation ceremony of John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Haemi August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis talks with a nuns as he arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A nun looks with binocular as Pope Francis arrives to holds a mass next to San Francesco Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cloistered nuns react during a meeting with Pope Francis at the St. Chiara Basilica in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Nuns look on before newly elected Pope Francis appears at the window of his future private apartment to bless the faithful, gathered below in St. Peter's Square, during the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis is embraced by a nun during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nuns, and a priest, take pictures as Pope Francis arrives at Sao Joaquim Palace in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he leaves after visiting the Hermitage of the Carceri during his pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gian Matteo Crocchioni/Pool
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with nuns of the Rome's diocese in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis to look at the Shroud of Turin during a two-day pastoral visit in Turin June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A nun runs in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Baby refugees
These young migrants will grow up in a country other than their own.
Armenians protest energy hike
Police use water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting against a hike in electricity prices.
Volcano spews lava and ash
Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.