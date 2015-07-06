Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 1:04am IST

Pope Francis visits Latin America

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 16
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Priests take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 16
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 16
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A girl holds a sign reading "Welcome Pope Francisco (Francis)" as she waits with others for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Close
4 / 16
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
5 / 16
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
6 / 16
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 16
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis greets a crowd from the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
Close
8 / 16
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Crowds of the faithful wave as they wait for Pope Francis at a mass in Parque Samanes in Guayaquil, Ecuador July 6, 2015. The banner reads, "Welcome Pope Francis". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
9 / 16
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 16
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to drive past in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
11 / 16
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Faithfuls wait for Pope Francis to arrive at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. The writing on the sign reads "MInistry of the Interior". REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
12 / 16
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
13 / 16
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
People react as Pope Francis drives past in the Popemobile in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Close
14 / 16
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colours after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
15 / 16
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis is driven past faithfuls during his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

Next Slideshows

World Heritage sites

World Heritage sites

The Alamo in San Antonio joins Stonehenge, Palace of Versailles and the ruins of Petra on the UNESCO list.

06 Jul 2015
Princess Charlotte's christening

Princess Charlotte's christening

The British royal family gather for the christening of Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

06 Jul 2015
Trouble in Greek paradise

Trouble in Greek paradise

Tourists enjoy their holidays on the island of Santorini amid Greece's mushrooming financial crisis.

06 Jul 2015
Celebrating 4th of July

Celebrating 4th of July

Parades and fireworks mark Independence Day.

05 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast