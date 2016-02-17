Pope in prison
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Next Slideshows
Explosion in Ankara
A vehicle laden with explosives detonates in the Turkish capital.
Family politics
When support for the presidential candidates runs in the family.
New Honda scooter factory in India
Inside the the newly inaugurated plant of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in Vithalapur, Gujarat.
Migrants in limbo
Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.