Thu Feb 18, 2016

Pope in prison

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n.3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
People wait for Pope Francis to drive pass to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Inmates look on during the visit of Pope Francis to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis receives a cross made by an inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis is greeted by a female inmate during his visit to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis waves to the crowd while driving to the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pope Francis visits the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
