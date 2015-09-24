Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2015 | 6:16am IST

Pope says first mass in U.S.

Pope Francis celebrates the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pope Francis celebrates the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives at Catholic University for a Canonization Mass in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Pope Francis arrives at Catholic University for a Canonization Mass in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis arrives at Catholic University for a Canonization Mass in Washington. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis dispenses incense while celebrating Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A man in a feather dress carries a relic of Junipero Serra past Pope Francis as the pontiff presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A man in a feather dress carries a relic of Junipero Serra past Pope Francis as the pontiff presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A man in a feather dress carries a relic of Junipero Serra past Pope Francis as the pontiff presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis walks in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Pope Francis walks in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis walks in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Communion is celebrated during Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Communion is celebrated during Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Communion is celebrated during Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Maura Liquin, 65, (3rd R) prays during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Maura Liquin, 65, (3rd R) prays during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Maura Liquin, 65, (3rd R) prays during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis exits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to preside over the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Matt McClain/Pool

Pope Francis exits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to preside over the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Matt McClain/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis exits the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to preside over the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Matt McClain/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nuns await Pope Francis at the National Shrine before a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nuns await Pope Francis at the National Shrine before a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Nuns await Pope Francis at the National Shrine before a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People listen during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People listen during a live screening of Pope Francis celebrating the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, on a television screen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pope Francis greets gatherers as he is applauded inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Pope Francis greets gatherers as he is applauded inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis greets gatherers as he is applauded inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Patrick Semansky/Pool
Pope Francis arrives at the the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pope Francis arrives at the the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis arrives at the the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the public watch as Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of the public watch as Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Members of the public watch as Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Vatican flag is seen as people attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Vatican flag is seen as people attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Vatican flag is seen as people attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile Doug Mills/Pool

Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowds gathered to see him as he arrives at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Tony Gentile Doug Mills/Pool
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Pope Francis presides over a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
