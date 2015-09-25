Pope speaks at United Nations
Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool
Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL
Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations...more
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Battle for Yemen
The frontlines and beyond in the conflict for Yemen.
Midnight migrants
Scenes from the migrant journey after dark.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.