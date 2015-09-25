Edition:
Pope speaks at United Nations

Pope Francis arrives for a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.N. personnel take pictures as Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERSAP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Pope Francisgreets a child at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Pope Francis waits to address a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the media are seen covering Pope Francis as he addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The pectoral cross worn by Pope Francis can be seen as he arrives at the U.N. headquarters. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis arrives to greet UN staff members at United Nations headquarters with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/AP Photo/Kevin Hagen/Pool

Colombian singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira performs during the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks to a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff listens as Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo sings at a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pope Francis signs a guest book as he meets with United Nations Secretary Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations . REUTERS/AFP PHOTO/Joshua Lott/POOL

Pope Francis greets attendees as he enters the General Assembly Hall before delivering the opening remarks in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses attendees in the opening ceremony to commence a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pope Francis addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at United Nations headquarters REUTERS/Mike Segar

