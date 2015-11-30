Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 30, 2015 | 6:40pm IST

Pope visits Africa

Pope Francis kisses a child as he visits the refugee camp of Saint Sauveur in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
1 / 28
A man hands out flags showing a picture of Pope Francis and the country's transitional president, Catherine Samba Panza, to children ahead of the Pope's visit near the central mosque in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
2 / 28
Pope Francis interacts with patients as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
3 / 28
A crowd greets Pope Francis after he arrived at the Notre Dame Immaculate Conception Cathedral in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
4 / 28
Pope Francis interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
5 / 28
Pope Francis prays at the Anglican martyrs' shrine in Namugongo near the Ugandan capital of Kampala November 28, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
6 / 28
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
7 / 28
Men wait for Pope Francis to arrive at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
8 / 28
Faithful stand as Pope Francis arrives at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
9 / 28
A nun passes by a group of soldiers before Pope Francis' arrival at the Kangemi slum on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
10 / 28
Ugandans wait along the road as for the arrival of Pope Francis along the streets of the capital Kampala, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
11 / 28
A child holds rosary beads before Pope Francis' arrival at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
12 / 28
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
13 / 28
Faithful sing religious songs after Pope Francis arrive at the Kangemi slum in the outskirt of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
14 / 28
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives in the church at the Kangemi slums on the outskirt of Kenya's capital Nairobi. November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
15 / 28
Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives for a Papal mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
16 / 28
Kenyan army soldiers check nuns as they arrive to attend a meeting with Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
17 / 28
Nuns sit as they wait for a meeting with Pope Francis at St Mary's School in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
18 / 28
Faithful stand in the mud as they attend a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
19 / 28
A man sells pictures of Pope Francis during a mass led by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
20 / 28
Catholic priests attend the mass by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
21 / 28
Kenyan army officers attend as Pope Francis leads a mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
22 / 28
Catholic priests attend the mass by Pope Francis, as rain falls in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
23 / 28
Kenyan youth chant slogans in celebration before the arrival of Pope Francis for a meeting with the Kenyan youth at the Kasarani stadium in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
24 / 28
A street vendor sells souvenirs before a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
25 / 28
Members of the clergy arrive for a mass by Pope Francis in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
26 / 28
Pope Francis (R) waters a plant next to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta during a ceremony at the State House in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
27 / 28
Pope Francis (L) talks with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) during a meeting at the State House in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
28 / 28
