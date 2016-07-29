Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 29, 2016 | 6:55pm IST

Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 20
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 20
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 20
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 20
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 20
Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 20
Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 20
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 20
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 20
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
12 / 20
Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 20
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
14 / 20
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
15 / 20
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 20
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
17 / 20
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Close
18 / 20
A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 20
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Final night at DNC

Final night at DNC

Next Slideshows

Final night at DNC

Final night at DNC

Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

29 Jul 2016
Growing up Chelsea

Growing up Chelsea

Chelsea Clinton from her time in the White House to supporting her mother`s presidential bid.

29 Jul 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Jul 2016
World Youth Day

World Youth Day

Pilgrims descend on Krakow, Poland to see Pope Francis at the World Youth Day gathering.

28 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast