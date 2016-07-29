Pope visits Auschwitz
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis visits former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis arrives during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis visits to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves after he lays a candle during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis pays respect in front of graves during his visit to Birkenau's former Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis walks to the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis meets concentration camp survivors in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis walks through a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis arrives to visit Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
A sign reading " Halt, Stop" is seen at the Auschwitz's former Nazi death camp, during a visit of Pope Francis, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Final night at DNC
Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.
Growing up Chelsea
Chelsea Clinton from her time in the White House to supporting her mother`s presidential bid.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
World Youth Day
Pilgrims descend on Krakow, Poland to see Pope Francis at the World Youth Day gathering.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.