Mon Jul 13, 2015

Pope visits Latin America

Pope Francis is greeted by a faithful during his visit to the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pope Francis speaks to journalists on-board the papal plane during his return to Rome, from Asuncion, Paraguay July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A soldier takes a balloon with Pope Francis' picture as he patrols the street before Pope Francis arrival at the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pope Francis arrives at Ycua Bolanos supermarket, where more than 300 people died in a fire in 2004, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Pope Francis holds a cap given to him by students while visiting the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Pope Francis prays in front of at the Virgin Mary statue at Caacupe church in Caacupe, outside of Asuncion, Paraguay, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Pope Francis is greeted by faithfuls during his visit to the Banado Norte neighborhood in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A woman holds up a rosary while waiting with others for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pope Francis watches dancers during their performance at the Catholic University in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pope Francis waves to a crowd of faithful after making a brief stop outside the women's jail "Good Pastor" (Buen Pastor) where a choir of inmates sang to him, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Inmates gesture as Pope Francis leaves at the end of his visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Inmates look on during Pope Francis' visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
The faithful stand on a street waiting for Pope Francis to drive past before his departure to Paraguay, in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 10, 2015. The words on the flag (C) read: "The gospel is joy." REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Inmates reacts as Pope Francis leaves at the end of his visit at the prison of Palmasola in Santa Cruz, Bolivia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Pope Francis watches a dance performance upon his arrival at the international airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People look out for Pope Francis as he drives past in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Nunez

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Children pose for a photograph with a life-sized cardboard cutout of Pope Francis while they wait with others for the Pope to drive past in a popemobile in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pope Francis arrives at the international airport in La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the faithful while riding on a popemobile in El Quinche, Ecuador, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pope Francis rides on a popemobile on a road leading from El Alto to La Paz, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/James Brunker

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Bolivian President Evo Morales, flanked by vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera (L), gestures as he speaks to Pope Francis at the international airport in La Paz, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pope Francis addresses the crowd of faithful as the mountain Illimani is seen in the back in El Alto, Bolivia, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate mass at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Faithful gather to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at the Bicentenario Park in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Granja

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Residents look from their apartment as others watch from the rooftop, as Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pope Francis is greeted by a child as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pope Francis speaks as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pope Francis is seen on a big screen as he arrives at the Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Firefighters spray water on pilgrims to cool them down before Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Los Samanes park in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pope Francis and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa walk towards children after Pope Francis landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithfuls upon his arrival at Parque Samanes where he will celebrate mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Pope Francis waves while wearing a neck sash in Ecuador's national colors after he landed in Quito, Ecuador, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
