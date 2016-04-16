Pope visits refugees in Lesbos
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016....more
Pope Francis welcomes a group of Syrian refugees after landing at Ciampino airport in Rome following a visit at the Moria refugee camp in the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/ Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Pope Francis, Archbishop Ieronimos (front) and Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartolomew I (back) prepare to throw flower wreaths in the sea in memoriam of the refugees that lost their lives in their effort to reach Europe, during the Pope's...more
Pope Francis greets children as he leaves the port of Mytilene, during the Pope's visit on the Greek Island of Lesbos aiming at supporting refugees and drawing attention to the front line of Europe's migration crisis in Lesbos in this handout photo...more
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos on April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/pool
Pope Francis greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
A woman holds a placard at the Moria refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, prior to the arrival of Pope Francis, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Migrants and refugees stand behind a fence as Pope Francis visits at the Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Wreaths of flowers were thrown by Pope Francis, Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Jerome float in the port of Mytilene in memory of the migrants died at sea trying to reach Europe on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo...more
Next Slideshows
William and Kate in Bhutan
British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Bhutan.
Kumari puja in Kolkata
Our photos of young girls dressed as Kumaris during rituals in Kolkata to commemorate Navratri festival.
North Korea celebrates
The secretive nation marks the 104th birth anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung.
Lesbos: First stop to Europe
Nearly a million people, many fleeing war, persecution and poverty in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, have risked their lives in rickety boats from Turkey,...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.