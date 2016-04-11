Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 12:46am IST

Popo Carnival of Bonoua

Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
1 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
2 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
3 / 20
A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
4 / 20
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
5 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
6 / 20
Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
7 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
8 / 20
Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
9 / 20
Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
10 / 20
Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
11 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
12 / 20
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
13 / 20
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
14 / 20
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
15 / 20
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
16 / 20
A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
17 / 20
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
18 / 20
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
19 / 20
A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Waiting for the rains

Waiting for the rains

Next Slideshows

Waiting for the rains

Waiting for the rains

Indian reliance on unpredictable seasonal rains has made the yearly monsoon forecast a key event. Here is a look at Indians waiting with bated breath for the...

11 Apr 2016
Painting away the border

Painting away the border

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency.

10 Apr 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

09 Apr 2016
First look: driverless metro train

First look: driverless metro train

Faster and more efficient, Delhi Metro is all set to get its first driverless train.

09 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast