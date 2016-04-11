Popo Carnival of Bonoua
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man dressed as women takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Youths with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Youths take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Giant puppets perform as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Women with painted faces take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Men dressed as women take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man dressed as women waves as he takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, in the east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A youth with a painted face takes part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Next Slideshows
Waiting for the rains
Indian reliance on unpredictable seasonal rains has made the yearly monsoon forecast a key event. Here is a look at Indians waiting with bated breath for the...
Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency.
India this week
Our top India photos from this week.
First look: driverless metro train
Faster and more efficient, Delhi Metro is all set to get its first driverless train.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.