Pictures | Sat Apr 5, 2014 | 12:00am IST

Portraits by George W. Bush

<p>A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014.

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014.

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee Myung-bak. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee Myung-bak.

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee Myung-bak. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

<p>A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Saturday, April 05, 2014

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

04 Apr 2014
Life in the new Crimea

Life in the new Crimea

Scenes from the annexed Crimea peninsula.

04 Apr 2014
School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.

04 Apr 2014
Bodybuilding in Israel

Bodybuilding in Israel

Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.

04 Apr 2014

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

