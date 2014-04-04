Portraits by George W. Bush
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. ...more
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin, painted by former President George W. Bush, displayed at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014....more
A member of the media photographs portraits of world leaders painted by former President George W. Bush at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A self-portrait of former President George W. Bush and his father. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade more
Paintings, clockwise from top left, portray Latvia's former president Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Ghana's former president John Kufuor, France's former president Jacques Chirac and Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Czech President Vaclav Havel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Australian President John Howard. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Afghan President Hamid Karzai REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Portraits of world leaders. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee...more
Portraits of world leaders (clockwise from top-left) Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former French President (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy and former South Korean President (2008-2013) Lee Myung-bak. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Next Slideshows
High fashion stakes
Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.
Life in the new Crimea
Scenes from the annexed Crimea peninsula.
School, surf and yoga
Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.
Bodybuilding in Israel
Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.