Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 25, 2014 | 10:31pm IST

Portraits of anti-balaka militants

<p>Anti-balaka (anti-machete) militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Anti-balaka (anti-machete) militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, April 25, 2014

Anti-balaka (anti-machete) militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 15
<p>A member of the anti-balaka looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 15
<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked female member of the anti-balaka holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A masked female member of the anti-balaka holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 15
<p>A member of the anti-balaka walks with his weapons in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka walks with his weapons in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka walks with his weapons in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 15
<p>A member of the anti-balaka poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 15
<p>Members of the anti-balaka patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

Members of the anti-balaka patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 15
<p>An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, April 25, 2014

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 15
<p>A female member of the anti-balaka patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A female member of the anti-balaka patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A female member of the anti-balaka patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 15
<p>An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, April 25, 2014

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 15
<p>A fighter from the anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A fighter from the anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, April 25, 2014

A fighter from the anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 15
<p>A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, April 25, 2014

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 15
<p>A member of the anti-balaka gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 25, 2014

A member of the anti-balaka gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 15
<p>Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, April 25, 2014

Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 15
<p>A fighter from the anti-balaka militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A fighter from the anti-balaka militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 25, 2014

A fighter from the anti-balaka militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 15
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Friday, April 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Islands of ice

Islands of ice

Next Slideshows

Islands of ice

Islands of ice

Massive icebergs afloat in the oceans.

25 Apr 2014
Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

Ukrainian forces seize rebel checkpoints during clashes with pro-Russian militants.

24 Apr 2014
India Votes

India Votes

The sixth phase of the general election got over on Thursday. Here are some snapshots of voters casting their ballots from across the country.

24 Apr 2014
Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Bangladesh marks one year since the Rana Plaza garment factory collapsed, claiming more than 1,100 lives.

24 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast