Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 8, 2014 | 11:05am IST

Portraits of displaced mothers

<p>Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

Bilguissou Hassane, 16, poses with her daughter Hamahatou Hassane, 2, in an airplane hangar near the airport, used to shelter Muslims fleeing the latest sectarian violence, in Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 15
<p>A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A mother and her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, share a bed at a paediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A Central African woman displaced by inter-communal violence in the country takes care of her twin baby boys at a camp for displaced persons at Bangui M'Poko International Airport February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A woman and a child sit on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 15
<p>A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 15
<p>Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

Mothers wait to have their children examined at a Medecins Sans Frontieres clinic in a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 15
<p>A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
8 / 15
<p>Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Saturday, March 08, 2014

Women, whose families were displaced from Sargodha in the Pundjab province to look for jobs, stand beside their makeshift shelters in Islamabad, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 15
<p>Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Saturday, March 08, 2014

Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 15
<p>South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Saturday, March 08, 2014

South Sudanese refugees wait inside camp Kilo 10 after arriving from Malakal and al-Rank war zone inside South Sudan, in the al-Salam locality at the Sudan border in White Nile State January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
11 / 15
<p>A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A Syrian mother holds her child inside a refugee camp in Harmanli, east of Sofia, Bulgaria, December 9, 2013.REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A Congolese refugee carries a baby as she walks through the Nyakabande refugees transit camp in Kisoro district, west of Ugandan capital Kampala November 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 15
<p>A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Saturday, March 08, 2014

A Syrian refugee carries her baby in central Ankara, Turkey, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

08 Mar 2014
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New looks and designs at the 84th Geneva Auto Show.

08 Mar 2014
Canada's big bull sale

Canada's big bull sale

Each year ranchers come together to show, sell and buy world class Alberta bulls for use in breeding programs across Canada.

07 Mar 2014
Prom night gift

Prom night gift

Operation School Bell helps homeless or needy Los Angeles Unified School District students find the perfect prom dress.

07 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures