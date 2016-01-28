Portraits of Indian brides
Muslim brides sit as they wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Brides arrive to take their wedding vows at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, Kolkata February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A bride covers her face as she waits to take her wedding vow at a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, Kolkata February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Brides stand outside a toilet as they wait for their grooms at the venue for a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A bride waits for her groom at the venue for a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Brides and grooms pose for pictures during a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the Gujarat state elections, in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A couple hold garlands as they say their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Muslim brides wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Tribal grooms and brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Tribal brides hold earthen pots during a mass marriage ceremony at Salbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Indian brides sit during a procession before the mass marriages of 44 couples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Bhopal May 11, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Muslim bride, in traditional attire, comes out from a mosque after wedding rituals during a mass marriage ceremony, in Mumbai September 6, 2004.REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Muslim brides wait during a mass wedding in Mumbai September 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
