Portraits of Powell
Former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell (L) and Hillary Clinton (R) listen to remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Then Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton listens to Secretary of State Colin Powell testify before the Senate Budget Committee on the fiscal 2002 budget for the State Department March 14, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial that he described as one that could contain anthrax, during his presentation on Iraq to the U.N. Security Council, in New York February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
United States Secretary of State Colin Powell leans over to listen to British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw at a high-level meeting on counter terrorism in the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Jordanian wearing a traditional head dress listens to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell addressing the United Nations Security Council February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo...more
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) receives a pat on the cheek from Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. ...more
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice pats U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on the cheek in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo...more
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Beijing October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
President George W. Bush hugs former Secretary of State Colin Powell as he arrives at Powell's house for dinner, May 31, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell walk alone towards the Oval Office of the White House, October 4, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President George W. Bush, with Secretary of State Colin Powell (L), responds to a question from the press about his recent weight gain during a stop to talk with the press outside a Crawford, Texas restaurant where the two men had lunch, August 6,...more
Secretary of State Colin Powell laughs as he removes his jacket before the presentation of the Liberty Medal at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, July 4, 2002. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell drives the pace car before the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Bruce Schulman
Larry King interviews Secretary of State Colin Powell at the State Department in Washington, November 26, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama meets with former Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stands at his side April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State Colin Powell in Hanoi July 26, 2001 offers incense as he pays his respects at a memorial monument for U.S. servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a mission to search for missing in action U.S. service. ...more
Secretary of State Colin Powell adjusts his earphone at a news conference after a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels November 18, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman
