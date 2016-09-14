Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 15, 2016 | 1:16am IST

Portraits of Powell

Former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell (L) and Hillary Clinton (R) listen to remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell (L) and Hillary Clinton (R) listen to remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Former U.S. Secretaries of State Colin Powell (L) and Hillary Clinton (R) listen to remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 20
Then Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton listens to Secretary of State Colin Powell testify before the Senate Budget Committee on the fiscal 2002 budget for the State Department March 14, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Then Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton listens to Secretary of State Colin Powell testify before the Senate Budget Committee on the fiscal 2002 budget for the State Department March 14, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Then Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton listens to Secretary of State Colin Powell testify before the Senate Budget Committee on the fiscal 2002 budget for the State Department March 14, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial that he described as one that could contain anthrax, during his presentation on Iraq to the U.N. Security Council, in New York February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial that he described as one that could contain anthrax, during his presentation on Iraq to the U.N. Security Council, in New York February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial that he described as one that could contain anthrax, during his presentation on Iraq to the U.N. Security Council, in New York February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
3 / 20
United States Secretary of State Colin Powell leans over to listen to British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw at a high-level meeting on counter terrorism in the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

United States Secretary of State Colin Powell leans over to listen to British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw at a high-level meeting on counter terrorism in the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
United States Secretary of State Colin Powell leans over to listen to British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw at a high-level meeting on counter terrorism in the Security Council at the United Nations in New York on January 20, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
A Jordanian wearing a traditional head dress listens to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell addressing the United Nations Security Council February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Jordanian wearing a traditional head dress listens to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell addressing the United Nations Security Council February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Jordanian wearing a traditional head dress listens to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell addressing the United Nations Security Council February 5, 2003. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
5 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 20
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) receives a pat on the cheek from Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) receives a pat on the cheek from Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice (R) receives a pat on the cheek from Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
7 / 20
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice pats U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on the cheek in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice pats U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on the cheek in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
U.S. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice pats U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell on the cheek in the Oval Office as President George W. Bush was finishing his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Close
8 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Beijing October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Beijing October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Beijing October 25, 2004. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Close
9 / 20
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell waves after arriving in Moscow's Vnukovo II airport December 9, 2001. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 20
President George W. Bush hugs former Secretary of State Colin Powell as he arrives at Powell's house for dinner, May 31, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President George W. Bush hugs former Secretary of State Colin Powell as he arrives at Powell's house for dinner, May 31, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President George W. Bush hugs former Secretary of State Colin Powell as he arrives at Powell's house for dinner, May 31, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 20
President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell walk alone towards the Oval Office of the White House, October 4, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell walk alone towards the Oval Office of the White House, October 4, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell walk alone towards the Oval Office of the White House, October 4, 2001. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
12 / 20
President George W. Bush, with Secretary of State Colin Powell (L), responds to a question from the press about his recent weight gain during a stop to talk with the press outside a Crawford, Texas restaurant where the two men had lunch, August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

President George W. Bush, with Secretary of State Colin Powell (L), responds to a question from the press about his recent weight gain during a stop to talk with the press outside a Crawford, Texas restaurant where the two men had lunch, August 6,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
President George W. Bush, with Secretary of State Colin Powell (L), responds to a question from the press about his recent weight gain during a stop to talk with the press outside a Crawford, Texas restaurant where the two men had lunch, August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Close
13 / 20
Secretary of State Colin Powell laughs as he removes his jacket before the presentation of the Liberty Medal at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, July 4, 2002. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Secretary of State Colin Powell laughs as he removes his jacket before the presentation of the Liberty Medal at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, July 4, 2002. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Secretary of State Colin Powell laughs as he removes his jacket before the presentation of the Liberty Medal at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, July 4, 2002. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Close
14 / 20
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell drives the pace car before the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Bruce Schulman

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell drives the pace car before the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Bruce Schulman

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell drives the pace car before the 89th running of the Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, May 29, 2005. REUTERS/Bruce Schulman
Close
15 / 20
Larry King interviews Secretary of State Colin Powell at the State Department in Washington, November 26, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Larry King interviews Secretary of State Colin Powell at the State Department in Washington, November 26, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Larry King interviews Secretary of State Colin Powell at the State Department in Washington, November 26, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
President Barack Obama meets with former Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama meets with former Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 02, 2010
President Barack Obama meets with former Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 20
President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stands at his side April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stands at his side April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
President George W. Bush speaks about the Middle East from the Rose Garden of the White House as U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell stands at his side April 4, 2002. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 20
Secretary of State Colin Powell in Hanoi July 26, 2001 offers incense as he pays his respects at a memorial monument for U.S. servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a mission to search for missing in action U.S. service. REUTERS/Pool

Secretary of State Colin Powell in Hanoi July 26, 2001 offers incense as he pays his respects at a memorial monument for U.S. servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a mission to search for missing in action U.S. service. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Secretary of State Colin Powell in Hanoi July 26, 2001 offers incense as he pays his respects at a memorial monument for U.S. servicemen who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a mission to search for missing in action U.S. service. REUTERS/Pool
Close
19 / 20
Secretary of State Colin Powell adjusts his earphone at a news conference after a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels November 18, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Secretary of State Colin Powell adjusts his earphone at a news conference after a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels November 18, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Secretary of State Colin Powell adjusts his earphone at a news conference after a meeting with European Union foreign ministers in Brussels November 18, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Next Slideshows

Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold

Illegal gold miners seek their fortune deep under Johannesburg, risking flooding, fires or rockfalls in 100-year-old tunnels compromised by unauthorized and...

14 Sep 2016
Make America Wear Hats Again

Make America Wear Hats Again

Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" has inspired voters and parodies.

14 Sep 2016
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

14 Sep 2016
North Korea's largest nuclear test

North Korea's largest nuclear test

North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on its 68th anniversary, with a blast more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, according to...

13 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast