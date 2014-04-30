Portraits of pro-Russian separatists
A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester poses with a pair of binoculars inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian protester laughs while posing for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester smokes as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Masked pro-Russian protesters pose for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
