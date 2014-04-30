Edition:
Portraits of pro-Russian separatists

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester poses with a pair of binoculars inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A pro-Russian protester laughs while posing for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester smokes as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Masked pro-Russian protesters pose for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

