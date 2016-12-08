Portraits of the besieged in Aleppo
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Civil Defence member rolls a cigarette in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A street vendor, showing previous injuries, stands near his stall in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter sits with his weapon in the artillery academy of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
