Portraits of the people
Portraits by contemporary artist JR are displayed under the dome of the Pantheon in Paris, France May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Portraits of people are seen at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Portraits are displayed on the worksite boarding placed around the dome on the Pantheon during its renovation in Paris, France May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
JR poses with his public art installation "Actions" on the Terrace at Somerset House in London, England October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A photograph of a garment worker taken by a student of the Counter Foto photography department is seen by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. The photographs of garment workers are a celebration of...more
A giant up side down portrait covers the facade of the French National Library (BNF) in Paris, France November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Volunteers put up large portraits of women whose children were victims of violence, in Caracas, Venezuela November 19, 2011. Close to 52 five-metre high portraits were pasted on walls of poor and commercial areas of the city as part of a project...more
A woman walks through a display of portraits at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boats carrying slum dwellers pass photographs of garment workers by the waterfront of Korail slum at Gulshan area in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man holds a portrait of himself taken at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man passes a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pedestrians walk pass beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People walk pass a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A cyclist passes beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of Inside Out Group Action hang an installation, featuring portraits of 13 Iranian "prisoners of rights" outside of the United Nations Headquarters in New York February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A display part of the "Inside Out" project is seen on the roof of a foot bridge at Hong Kong's Financial Central District September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk beside a creation by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR on a street wall in Havana, May 9, 2012. The piece is part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, which combines JR's pictures of Cuban elderly people in the neighborhood with...more
A bird flies beside a creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, near the television tower in Berlin, Germany April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The lower half of a mannequin is seen at the foot of a tree near a black-and-white print on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, Israel September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A creation, part of the "Wrinkles Of The City" project, by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and JR is seen on a wall in Havana May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 6, 2011, as part of JR's "Inside Out" project in the Palestinian Territories and Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman looks on as her photograph is printed for the "Actions" project on the Terrace at Somerset House in London October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Giant photographs of women, part of the "Women Are Heroes" cover the walls of homes in the favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 25, 2008. The project depicts women whose relatives were the victims of clashes between police and drug...more
A woman, together with a friend, pastes a portrait of herself on the sidewalk as part of the Inside Out art project at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai, China May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks beside a "Wrinkles Of The City" creation near the Berlin cathedral in Berlin April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
An illustration of a pair of eyes titled "Women are Heroes", a project dedicated to women in poor countries, is seen along a riverbank in Paris September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
