Mon Jul 11, 2016

Portugal wins Euro

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
France fans react at the fan zone after their team lost to Portugal in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France fans react at the fan zone after their team lost to Portugal in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
France fans react at the fan zone after their team lost to Portugal in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A young child celebrates with the trophy after the game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

A young child celebrates with the trophy after the game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A young child celebrates with the trophy after the game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Portugal's Pepe holds up the trophy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Portugal's Pepe holds up the trophy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Pepe holds up the trophy. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to save a goal by Portugal's Eder. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to save a goal by Portugal's Eder. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to save a goal by Portugal's Eder. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A view of a street in Emprecampos in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

A view of a street in Emprecampos in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A view of a street in Emprecampos in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal fans react near the Eiffel Tower after their team won in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Portugal fans react near the Eiffel Tower after their team won in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal fans react near the Eiffel Tower after their team won in the Portugal v France EURO 2016 final soccer match in Paris, France, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's Blaise Matuidi reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

France's Blaise Matuidi reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
France's Blaise Matuidi reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France at a public screening in Lisbon, Portugal, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France at a public screening in Lisbon, Portugal, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France at a public screening in Lisbon, Portugal, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Euro 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Euro 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Euro 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's Andre Pierre Gignac reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

France's Andre Pierre Gignac reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
France's Andre Pierre Gignac reacts after the game. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
Portugal's Eder celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Portugal's Eder celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Eder celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is carried off the pitch. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is carried off the pitch. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is carried off the pitch. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by France's Patrice Evra and Dimitri Payet. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by France's Patrice Evra and Dimitri Payet. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is challenged by France's Patrice Evra and Dimitri Payet. REUTERS/Carl RecineLivepic
