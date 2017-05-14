Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Australia's Isaiah performs the song "Don't Come Easy". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
United Kingdom's Lucie Jones performs the song "Never Give Up On You". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov performs with the song "Beautiful Mess". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bulgaria's Kristian Kostov celebrates with team during the voting. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Spain's Manel Navarro performs the song "Do It For Your Lover". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Cyprus's Hovig performs the song "Gravity". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Portugal's Salvador Sobral performs the song "Amar Pelos Dois". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Moldova's group Sunstroke Project performs the song "Hey Mamma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hungary's Joci P�pai performs the song "Origo". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Italy's Francesco Gabbani performs the song "Occidentali's Karma". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Israel's IMRI performs the song "I Feel Alive". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Australia's fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Fans arrive at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.