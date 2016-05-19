Edition:
Post-it war

An image of the Snapchat logo created with Post-it notes is seen in the windows of Havas Worldwide at 200 Hudson Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016, where advertising agencies and other companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images in their windows with Post-it notes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in the windows of offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create a U.S. flag image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of Spider Man created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Part of an image crated with Post it notes is seen in a window at the offices of Havas Worldwide in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A mannequin stands near images created with Post-it notes in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of the Superman Logo created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee creates a rainbow image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image created with Post-it notes is seen in windows at 75 Varick street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees create an image promoting pet cancer awareness month on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images of Angry Birds created with Post-it notes are seen on a window created with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An employee creates an image on a window with Post-it notes at the Horizon Media offices at 75 Varick Street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message created with Post-it notes are seen in windows of 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images created with Post-it notes are seen in windows from the Havas Worldwide Media offices at 200 Hudson street in lower Manhattan, New York, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

