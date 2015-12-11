Postcards from COP21

A replica Statue of Liberty is displayed with a smoke trailing from its torch during a street parade as part of the "Global Village of Alternatives" events held in Montreuil, near Paris, France, December 5, 2015 as the World Climate Change Conference...more

A replica Statue of Liberty is displayed with a smoke trailing from its torch during a street parade as part of the "Global Village of Alternatives" events held in Montreuil, near Paris, France, December 5, 2015 as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close