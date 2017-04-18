Edition:
Postcards from Pyongyang

People enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Women sell flowers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People wait for a bus. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People gather around a ring with a duck in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Twin girls enjoy their time in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People work on a construction site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung and late leader Kim Jong Il glow as people take part in a mass dance event marking the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A man looks through a foggy window of a tram on a rainy day. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A baby is brought closer to the glass window to see seals in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People shoot air rifles in a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People wait in line for a water slide as they enjoy the Munsu water park. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A man climbs a traffic pole. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
People gather at the entrance of a zoo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Soldiers check their souvenir photo as they visit the flower exhibition marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Military officers visit the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung in Mangyongdae, just outside Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on escalators to enter a subway station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People walk between buildings after the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
North Korean soldiers march as they visit the newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People carry flags after an opening ceremony for the newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People react as a vehicle carrying foreign reporters passes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Thousands of people arrive for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Men wait for an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People check shoes in a shop. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A man wears a pin with pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Women wear traditional clothes. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People walk in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Men ride at the back of a truck in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Passengers ride the bus in a newly constructed area in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People carry accessories as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People practice for the expected parade on the main Kim Il-Sung Square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Members of Uzbekistan women football team take pictures of themselves under the 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A man walks the the street decorated with flags as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A guide talks to foreign reporters as they visit the 170-meter (558-feet) tall Juche Tower in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The sun set in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Women wear traditional clothes as North Korea prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People commute on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A policewoman controls the traffic as people gather near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People chat in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Women dressed in traditional costumes walk near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People sweep in front of statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A man sits by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
