Postcards from Tehran

A photograph of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei sits on a table in the lobby of a hotel in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Cats sit outside a building in the British-owned Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man smokes on a rooftop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Men look at newspapers at a road side stall in central Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A poster referring to the International English Language Testing System is seen at a bus stop in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A single red rose grows on a Commonwealth war grave in the Gulhak compound in Tehran, Iran August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Motorcyclists smile as a convoy carrying members of the British media leaves the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
