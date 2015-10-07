Postcards from the Amazon
A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A truck transports logs that were illegally extracted from Amazon rainforest near the city of Uruara, Para state, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A view of the Shubua, or house of prayer, in the Huni Kui tribe's village of Me Txanava in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Kambeba Indian, Dream Braga, 18, aims his arrow in a jungle near the village Tres Unidos, Amazon state May 9, 2015. Dream Braga has been shooting fish with a bow and arrow for most of his life. In the Amazonian village where he grew up, that was what...more
A villager from the Medio Jurua nature reserve of Brazil's Amazon rainforest paddles in his canoe with pirarucus, the largest freshwater fish in South America, after a night of fishing in Manaria Lake, Carauari municipality, September 3, 2012....more
The boat in which Ashaninka Indian leaders traveled to inspect the limits of their territory is tied to the bank of the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Destroyed illegal gold mining camps are seen after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, Peru August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Munduruku Indian warriors navigate the Das Tropas river, a tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers, as they search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory in western Para state January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, Colombia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man pulls his boat across the mudflats of a drying tributary of the Amazon River during a drought, in Parana do Paraua, Amazonas State, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Marcio Silva
Munduruku Indian warriors search for illegal gold mines and miners in their territory near the Das Tropas river, a major tributary of the Tapajos and Amazon rivers in western Para state, Brazil January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Workers from Argentine firm Pluspetrol clean up after an oil spill in the Amazon region of Loreto, Peru August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Escalante
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para, Brazil May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
