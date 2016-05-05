Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 5, 2016 | 10:46pm IST

Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home

An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the U.S. Republican presidential battle has not drawn the kind of rapture the billionaire might like from his home crowd. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the U.S. Republican presidential battle has not drawn the kind of rapture the billionaire might like from his home crowd. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
1 / 20
The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis village of Tong in the early 1930s, and a visit from her property mogul son would certainly interest the friendly inhabitants of this weather-beaten isle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The house where Donald Trump's mother grew up in is seen in Tong on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, emigrated to the United States from the Lewis village of Tong in the early 1930s, and a visit from her property mogul son would certainly interest the friendly inhabitants of this weather-beaten isle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
2 / 20
Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Waves roll on to Tolsta beach on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
3 / 20
The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The copper still is seen in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
4 / 20
Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Wool hangs on a wall in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
5 / 20
A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A sheep grazes on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 20
Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Fleece await preperation for production at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 20
An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An abandoned dwellng is seen on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
8 / 20
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 28, 2016. Picture taken April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
9 / 20
Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Whisky barrels are stored in the Harris Distillery in Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 20
The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The CalMac ferry berths at Tarbert on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. Picture taken April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
11 / 20
A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man smokes a cigarette in the doorway of a pub in Stornaway on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 20
A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man cuts peat on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
13 / 20
A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A boat sits on the shore on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 20
An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works on a loom at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 20
Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Wool is gathered on bobbins in the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A fish farm is reflected on a loch on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
17 / 20
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
An employee works at the Harris Tweed factory on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 20
Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Highland cattle stand in a field on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
19 / 20
The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The Callanish Stones cast a shadow from the rising sun on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside Indian kitchens

Inside Indian kitchens

Next Slideshows

Inside Indian kitchens

Inside Indian kitchens

Religious community kitchens to elite hotel kitchens, here is a peek into what's cooking.

04 May 2016
Messi's biggest fan flees

Messi's biggest fan flees

Five-year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, fan of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has fled his home because his family feared he could be kidnapped after he became an...

04 May 2016
Jack In The Green

Jack In The Green

Revelers 'unleash the spirit of summer' by 'slaying' Jack in the Green in Britain.

03 May 2016
Burning ivory

Burning ivory

105 tons of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn burn after it was confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park.

03 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast