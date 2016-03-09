Edition:
Poultry farm turned school in Syria

Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. The school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. The school's supervisors said that due to constant shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, many students interrupted their studies for more than two years, leading the residents to clean the farm and convert it into classrooms REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students hold geometrical forms to decorate the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria March 9, 2016. The school was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. The school's supervisors said that due to constant shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, many students interrupted their studies for more than two years, leading the residents to clean the farm and convert it into classrooms REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A general view shows the Freedom School, in the town of al-Tamanah, in the southern countryside of Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students play during their break at the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students attend a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students walk as they carry their bags after leaving the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students ride on a pick-up truck after leaving the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A teacher rings a bell inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Students attend a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A student attends a class inside the Freedom School. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

