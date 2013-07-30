Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 7:35pm IST

Poverty in Mexico

<p>Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 25
<p>A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 25
<p>Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 25
<p>A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 25
<p>Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 25
<p>A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 25
<p>A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 25
<p>Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 25
<p>A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 25
<p>A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
14 / 25
<p>Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 25
<p>Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
17 / 25
<p>A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
18 / 25
<p>A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 25
<p>Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
20 / 25
<p>An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 25
<p>Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
22 / 25
<p>Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
23 / 25
<p>Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
24 / 25
<p>A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)</p>

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Watch this

Watch this

Next Slideshows

Watch this

Watch this

Tick tock around the world.

30 Jul 2013
Staying cool

Staying cool

How the world is keeping cool this summer.

30 Jul 2013
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

29 Jul 2013
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

29 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures