Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 3, 2013 | 5:55pm IST

Poverty-stricken India

<p>A girl playing with her doll looks on outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013.The government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row between the country's main political parties on whether the data is accurate, and a slanging match between two of the world's best-known economists on the implications for policy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A girl playing with her doll looks on outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013.The government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row between the country's main political parties on whether the...more

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A girl playing with her doll looks on outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013.The government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row between the country's main political parties on whether the data is accurate, and a slanging match between two of the world's best-known economists on the implications for policy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 20
<p>A girl stands at the door of a grocery shop at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A girl stands at the door of a grocery shop at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A girl stands at the door of a grocery shop at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 20
<p>Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
3 / 20
<p>A woman washes clothes outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman washes clothes outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A woman washes clothes outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 20
<p>A family living at a slum is pictured in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A family living at a slum is pictured in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A family living at a slum is pictured in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
5 / 20
<p>A mother feeds her son inside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A mother feeds her son inside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A mother feeds her son inside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
6 / 20
<p>A family sit as children have their meals in an alley at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A family sit as children have their meals in an alley at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A family sit as children have their meals in an alley at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
7 / 20
<p>A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 20
<p>A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
9 / 20
<p>A local resident sits on a trunk amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A local resident sits on a trunk amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A local resident sits on a trunk amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
<p>Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
11 / 20
<p>Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 20
<p>A homeless man, wrapped in a quilt, sits in an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A homeless man, wrapped in a quilt, sits in an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A homeless man, wrapped in a quilt, sits in an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 20
<p>Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 20
<p>A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 20
<p>Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Kashmiri woman looks out from a window at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri woman looks out from a window at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A Kashmiri woman looks out from a window at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
17 / 20
<p>Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
18 / 20
<p>Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
<p>Suman, a nine-year-old nomad girl from Rajasthan, with her face painted in colours to attract commuters, looks at the camera as she begs for alms at a traffic junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Suman, a nine-year-old nomad girl from Rajasthan, with her face painted in colours to attract commuters, looks at the camera as she begs for alms at a traffic junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan...more

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Suman, a nine-year-old nomad girl from Rajasthan, with her face painted in colours to attract commuters, looks at the camera as she begs for alms at a traffic junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Gay in Russia

Gay in Russia

Next Slideshows

Gay in Russia

Gay in Russia

Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.

03 Aug 2013
India This Week

India This Week

India through the eyes of Reuters photographers.

02 Aug 2013
Sands of Sudan

Sands of Sudan

Sands engulf and bury structures in the deserts of Sudan.

02 Aug 2013
Motorola Moto X

Motorola Moto X

A look at Motorola's new Moto X phone.

02 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala

Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures