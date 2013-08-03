Poverty-stricken India
A girl playing with her doll looks on outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013.The government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row between the country's main political parties on whether the...more
A girl playing with her doll looks on outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013.The government figures showing that poverty has been cut by a third since 2004 has set off a row between the country's main political parties on whether the data is accurate, and a slanging match between two of the world's best-known economists on the implications for policy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl stands at the door of a grocery shop at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys play with a toy telephone as they react to the camera at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman washes clothes outside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A family living at a slum is pictured in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A mother feeds her son inside her house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A family sit as children have their meals in an alley at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A kitchen is pictured in a house at a slum in New Delhi July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A local resident sits on a trunk amid the burnt debris of her hut after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Radha, 75, a vegetable vendor poses with her hands after she got her fingerprint scanned for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A homeless man, wrapped in a quilt, sits in an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Villagers take a nap on a cycle rickshaw near the main entrance for Posco India project area at Kujanga block in Jagatsingpur district in Odisha October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri woman looks out from a window at a slum in Srinagar, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Suman, a nine-year-old nomad girl from Rajasthan, with her face painted in colours to attract commuters, looks at the camera as she begs for alms at a traffic junction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan...more
