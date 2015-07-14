Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 12:41am IST

Power of solar

Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 25
A model poses on a solar "lazy sun bed" for luxury boats during the Monaco Yacht show, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A model poses on a solar "lazy sun bed" for luxury boats during the Monaco Yacht show, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, September 22, 2010
A model poses on a solar "lazy sun bed" for luxury boats during the Monaco Yacht show, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 25
The International Space Station is seen with its full complement of solar arrays from the Space Shuttle Discovery during the STS-119 mission against the backdrop of the blackness of space and the Earth's horizon, in this image released by NASA March 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station is seen with its full complement of solar arrays from the Space Shuttle Discovery during the STS-119 mission against the backdrop of the blackness of space and the Earth's horizon, in this image released by NASA March...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2009
The International Space Station is seen with its full complement of solar arrays from the Space Shuttle Discovery during the STS-119 mission against the backdrop of the blackness of space and the Earth's horizon, in this image released by NASA March 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 25
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013....more

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2013
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Close
4 / 25
A laborer checks the solar panel of a street light at a newly constructed solar housing complex in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 8, 2008. The buildings are integrated with photovoltaic technology and the complex is constructed by West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

A laborer checks the solar panel of a street light at a newly constructed solar housing complex in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 8, 2008. The buildings are integrated with photovoltaic technology and the complex is constructed by West...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2008
A laborer checks the solar panel of a street light at a newly constructed solar housing complex in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 8, 2008. The buildings are integrated with photovoltaic technology and the complex is constructed by West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Close
5 / 25
A woman boils water in a kettle using solar energy panels at a village of Pengyang county, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman boils water in a kettle using solar energy panels at a village of Pengyang county, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2007
A woman boils water in a kettle using solar energy panels at a village of Pengyang county, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, December 4, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
A solar-powered light panel is seen inside a provisional camp for earthquake victims while people sell electronic products in Port-au-Prince September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A solar-powered light panel is seen inside a provisional camp for earthquake victims while people sell electronic products in Port-au-Prince September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
A solar-powered light panel is seen inside a provisional camp for earthquake victims while people sell electronic products in Port-au-Prince September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 25
Surinamese native Georgette Adipi of the women's organization Maipafolo works with her solar-powered sewing machine in the Maroon village of Nieuw Aurora, whose inhabitants are descendants of slaves, along the upper Suriname River in district Sipaliwini, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Surinamese native Georgette Adipi of the women's organization Maipafolo works with her solar-powered sewing machine in the Maroon village of Nieuw Aurora, whose inhabitants are descendants of slaves, along the upper Suriname River in district...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2012
Surinamese native Georgette Adipi of the women's organization Maipafolo works with her solar-powered sewing machine in the Maroon village of Nieuw Aurora, whose inhabitants are descendants of slaves, along the upper Suriname River in district Sipaliwini, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Close
8 / 25
El Alto public university students stand next to prototype of a solar car in El Alto, Bolivia, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

El Alto public university students stand next to prototype of a solar car in El Alto, Bolivia, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
El Alto public university students stand next to prototype of a solar car in El Alto, Bolivia, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
9 / 25
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 25
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, prepares to land at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. The aircraft, powered only by the sun's energy and piloted alternatively by Swiss explorers Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard, has broken a world record for the longest non-stop solo flight. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, prepares to land at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. The aircraft, powered only by the sun's energy and piloted alternatively by...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 airplane, piloted by Andre Borschberg, prepares to land at Kalaeloa airport after flying non-stop from Nagoya, Japan in Kapolei, Hawaii, July 3, 2015. The aircraft, powered only by the sun's energy and piloted alternatively by Swiss explorers Borschberg and Bertrand Piccard, has broken a world record for the longest non-stop solo flight. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
11 / 25
A model wears a jacket with an integrated solar module in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 1, 2008. The module converts sunlight into electric power that can be used to charge cell phones, iPods, digital cameras and rechargeable batteries. The jacket is part of a collection called "Intelligent clothes" by the Argentine brand Indarra.dtx. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A model wears a jacket with an integrated solar module in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 1, 2008. The module converts sunlight into electric power that can be used to charge cell phones, iPods, digital cameras and rechargeable batteries. The jacket...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2008
A model wears a jacket with an integrated solar module in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 1, 2008. The module converts sunlight into electric power that can be used to charge cell phones, iPods, digital cameras and rechargeable batteries. The jacket is part of a collection called "Intelligent clothes" by the Argentine brand Indarra.dtx. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
12 / 25
Solar panels generate carbon-free electricity for Austin City Hall in Texas December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Baltimore

Solar panels generate carbon-free electricity for Austin City Hall in Texas December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Baltimore

Reuters / Tuesday, December 21, 2010
Solar panels generate carbon-free electricity for Austin City Hall in Texas December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Baltimore
Close
13 / 25
The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river next to the Eiffel tower in Paris September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river next to the Eiffel tower in Paris September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2013
The Turanor PlanetSolar, the world's largest solar-powered boat, travels on the Seine river next to the Eiffel tower in Paris September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 25
A man looks at the world's first energy powered wheel for bicycles during the 'Intersolar' Europe trade fair in Munich June 13, 2012. The front wheel called 'Roola' is developed by proEco, powers at 250 watt and travels up to 65 km (40 miles). REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A man looks at the world's first energy powered wheel for bicycles during the 'Intersolar' Europe trade fair in Munich June 13, 2012. The front wheel called 'Roola' is developed by proEco, powers at 250 watt and travels up to 65 km (40 miles)....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2012
A man looks at the world's first energy powered wheel for bicycles during the 'Intersolar' Europe trade fair in Munich June 13, 2012. The front wheel called 'Roola' is developed by proEco, powers at 250 watt and travels up to 65 km (40 miles). REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
15 / 25
FH Bochum Solar Car Team from Germany, drives their solar car SolarWorld 1 across the Canadian prairies in the North American Solar Car Challenge near Medicine Hat, July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Todd Korol

FH Bochum Solar Car Team from Germany, drives their solar car SolarWorld 1 across the Canadian prairies in the North American Solar Car Challenge near Medicine Hat, July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 23, 2008
FH Bochum Solar Car Team from Germany, drives their solar car SolarWorld 1 across the Canadian prairies in the North American Solar Car Challenge near Medicine Hat, July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
16 / 25
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 25
A parking structure at the University of California San Diego uses innovative solar trees to collect renewable energy from the Sun February 8, 2011. Each "Solar Tree" will generate more than 17,000 hours of clean energy per year, enough to power more than four single family homes and avoids 13.2 metric tons of carbon emissions. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A parking structure at the University of California San Diego uses innovative solar trees to collect renewable energy from the Sun February 8, 2011. Each "Solar Tree" will generate more than 17,000 hours of clean energy per year, enough to power more...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 17, 2011
A parking structure at the University of California San Diego uses innovative solar trees to collect renewable energy from the Sun February 8, 2011. Each "Solar Tree" will generate more than 17,000 hours of clean energy per year, enough to power more than four single family homes and avoids 13.2 metric tons of carbon emissions. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 25
A bus passes a green "Solarbox" to charge his phone in central London October 3, 2014. Some of London's famous red telephone boxes are going green, transformed into free, solar-powered mobile chargers to provide a carbon-neutral source of energy in the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A bus passes a green "Solarbox" to charge his phone in central London October 3, 2014. Some of London's famous red telephone boxes are going green, transformed into free, solar-powered mobile chargers to provide a carbon-neutral source of energy in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
A bus passes a green "Solarbox" to charge his phone in central London October 3, 2014. Some of London's famous red telephone boxes are going green, transformed into free, solar-powered mobile chargers to provide a carbon-neutral source of energy in the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
19 / 25
A laborer, who works in a salt pan, covers her face beside a solar panel outside a shelter in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A laborer, who works in a salt pan, covers her face beside a solar panel outside a shelter in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
A laborer, who works in a salt pan, covers her face beside a solar panel outside a shelter in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
20 / 25
A student test drives a motorized rickshaw running on solar energy on the streets of Lima October 28, 2010. Werner Pacheco, a teacher and researcher at the San Marcos University's School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (FIEE), built the first solar motorized rickshaw in Peru with a group of students, which runs primarily on solar energy panels attached to the roof of the body and connected directly to the engine. The vehicle can also be pedaled or run on batteries, according to Pacheco. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A student test drives a motorized rickshaw running on solar energy on the streets of Lima October 28, 2010. Werner Pacheco, a teacher and researcher at the San Marcos University's School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (FIEE), built the...more

Reuters / Friday, October 29, 2010
A student test drives a motorized rickshaw running on solar energy on the streets of Lima October 28, 2010. Werner Pacheco, a teacher and researcher at the San Marcos University's School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (FIEE), built the first solar motorized rickshaw in Peru with a group of students, which runs primarily on solar energy panels attached to the roof of the body and connected directly to the engine. The vehicle can also be pedaled or run on batteries, according to Pacheco. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
21 / 25
A general view of the new PS20 solar plant which was inaugurated last month at "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar La Mayor, near Seville, October 7, 2009. The solar thermal power plant uses mirrors to concentrate the sun's rays onto towers where they produce steam to drive a turbine, producing electricity. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A general view of the new PS20 solar plant which was inaugurated last month at "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar La Mayor, near Seville, October 7, 2009. The solar thermal power plant uses mirrors to concentrate the sun's rays onto towers where they...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2009
A general view of the new PS20 solar plant which was inaugurated last month at "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar La Mayor, near Seville, October 7, 2009. The solar thermal power plant uses mirrors to concentrate the sun's rays onto towers where they produce steam to drive a turbine, producing electricity. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
22 / 25
The New York Institute of Technology's energy-efficient, solar-powered house is seen at the Solar Decathlon in Washington on October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Solar Decathlon/Stefano Paltera/Handout

The New York Institute of Technology's energy-efficient, solar-powered house is seen at the Solar Decathlon in Washington on October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Solar Decathlon/Stefano Paltera/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
The New York Institute of Technology's energy-efficient, solar-powered house is seen at the Solar Decathlon in Washington on October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Solar Decathlon/Stefano Paltera/Handout
Close
23 / 25
A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2012
A woman stands in front of an illuminated house powered by solar energy at Meerwada village of Guna district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 25
A man looks at a lighted solar tree at the Jerusalem Festival of Lights at Jerusalem's Old City June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man looks at a lighted solar tree at the Jerusalem Festival of Lights at Jerusalem's Old City June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2010
A man looks at a lighted solar tree at the Jerusalem Festival of Lights at Jerusalem's Old City June 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Westgate: After the massacre

Westgate: After the massacre

Next Slideshows

Westgate: After the massacre

Westgate: After the massacre

The Westgate shopping mall, which was closed in the aftermath of a 2013 attack that killed 67 people, will reopen this week.

14 Jul 2015
FTII Protests

FTII Protests

Appointment of Hindu nationalist activist as FTII chairman triggers strikes.

14 Jul 2015
Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon slams eastern China

Typhoon Chan-hom, one of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades, disrupted travel and forced the evacuation of more than a million...

14 Jul 2015
The GOP field

The GOP field

The Republican presidential candidates.

13 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast