Power of solar

A student test drives a motorized rickshaw running on solar energy on the streets of Lima October 28, 2010. Werner Pacheco, a teacher and researcher at the San Marcos University's School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (FIEE), built the first solar motorized rickshaw in Peru with a group of students, which runs primarily on solar energy panels attached to the roof of the body and connected directly to the engine. The vehicle can also be pedaled or run on batteries, according to Pacheco. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

