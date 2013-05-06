Power ping pong
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future...more
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. Buffett at the meeting on Saturday gave the most extensive comments to date about the future of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after he is gone, saying he still expects the conglomerate to be a partner of choice for distressed companies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge play table tennis during their visit to the Donald Dewar center in Glasgow, Scotland April 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Cheskin/pool
Girls watch as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plays table tennis during his visit to an indoor playground reinforced against rockets in the southern town of Sderot September 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Buimovitch/Pool
France's then-President Nicolas Sarkozy plays ping pong as he visits a reintegration school (ERS) in Bagnieres de Luchon, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
China's then-President Hu Jintao plays table tennis at Waseda University in Tokyo May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Koichi Kamoshida/Pool
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays table tennis at the Huamei Bond International School in Guangzhou February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Belgium's Crown Princess Mathilde (R) plays ping pong while Crown Prince Philippe watches, during the 20th anniversary of the Queen Paola Foundation at the royal estate in Laeken, Brussels September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Britain's then-Prime Minster Gordon Brown (L) and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Andy Burnham, play table tennis during a visit to Tottenham Hotspur's training complex, in Chigwell, east London January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool more
China's then-Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing plays table tennis with Israeli Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom following their meeting in Jerusalem June 19, 2005. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
