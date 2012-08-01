Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 1, 2012

Powerless in India

<p>A passenger sits on a track next to the carriage of his train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A passenger sits on a track next to the carriage of his train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A passenger sits on a track next to the carriage of his train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A man stands in front of an electric pylon installed at a power house in Allahabad, July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the populous northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A man stands in front of an electric pylon installed at a power house in Allahabad, July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the populous northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A man stands in front of an electric pylon installed at a power house in Allahabad, July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the populous northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Tangled overhead electric power cables are pictured at a residential area as children stand on the roof of a house in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Tangled overhead electric power cables are pictured at a residential area as children stand on the roof of a house in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Tangled overhead electric power cables are pictured at a residential area as children stand on the roof of a house in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A man is silhouetted against a light as he stands on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man is silhouetted against a light as he stands on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A man is silhouetted against a light as he stands on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An illuminated stretch of a residential complex is pictured after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An illuminated stretch of a residential complex is pictured after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

An illuminated stretch of a residential complex is pictured after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A shopkeeper (L) interacts with a customer at his illuminated shop after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A shopkeeper (L) interacts with a customer at his illuminated shop after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A shopkeeper (L) interacts with a customer at his illuminated shop after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man walks on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man walks on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A man walks on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A shopkeeper watches a screen as he waits for customers at his illuminated shop after the electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A shopkeeper watches a screen as he waits for customers at his illuminated shop after the electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A shopkeeper watches a screen as he waits for customers at his illuminated shop after the electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An electric pylon carrying high tension wires is pictured in front of a residential complex after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

An electric pylon carrying high tension wires is pictured in front of a residential complex after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

An electric pylon carrying high tension wires is pictured in front of a residential complex after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Traffic moves along a busy road after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Traffic moves along a busy road after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Traffic moves along a busy road after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Commuters work on their laptops as they wait for the bus to arrive at a bus stop during a power-cut at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan</p>

Commuters work on their laptops as they wait for the bus to arrive at a bus stop during a power-cut at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Commuters work on their laptops as they wait for the bus to arrive at a bus stop during a power-cut at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan

<p>Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

