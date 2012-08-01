Powerless in India
A passenger sits on a track next to the carriage of his train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in northern and eastern...more
An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in Chandigarh July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi...more
A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man stands in front of an electric pylon installed at a power house in Allahabad, July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the populous northern and eastern states...more
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tangled overhead electric power cables are pictured at a residential area as children stand on the roof of a house in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man is silhouetted against a light as he stands on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An illuminated stretch of a residential complex is pictured after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shopkeeper (L) interacts with a customer at his illuminated shop after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shopkeeper watches a screen as he waits for customers at his illuminated shop after the electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An electric pylon carrying high tension wires is pictured in front of a residential complex after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Traffic moves along a busy road after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters work on their laptops as they wait for the bus to arrive at a bus stop during a power-cut at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan
Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
