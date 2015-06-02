Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 2, 2015 | 1:45pm IST

Pranab in Sweden

President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, 2nd left, is greeted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven as Sweden's Queen Silvia looks on, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the Stockholm Palace June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, 2nd left, is greeted by Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom as Sweden's Queen Silvia, left, and King Carl Gustaf, 3rd left, look on, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the Stockholm Palace June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
(L-R) Miss Sofia Hellqvist, fiancee of Swedish Prince Carl Philip, Queen Silvia, President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Swedish King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel pose for a group photo, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the Stockholm Palace June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, front, waves as he disembarks a boat at the city district of Hammarby Sjostad, Stockholm�s biggest urban development project, toghether with Swedish King Carl Gustaf, center, on June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee (C) greets a bystander as he boards a boat in central Stockholm, Sweden, on June 1, 2015, that will take him on a tour to the city district of Hammarby Sjostad, Stockholm�s biggest urban development project. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Sweden's Speaker of the Parliament Urban Ahlin welcomes President Shri Pranab Mukherjee of India to a meeting at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Loefven welcomes President Shri Pranab Mukherjee of India to a meeting at the Government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee poses with Sweden's King Carl Gustaf (3rd R), Queen Silvia (3rd L), Crown Princess Victoria (2nd R) and her husband Prince Daniel (R), and Prince Carl Philip (2nd L) and his fiancee Sofia Hellqvist during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and Sweden's King Carl Gustaf stand together during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria (R) and Prince Daniel (L) receive the President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee (C) at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel receive the President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
