Pranab in Sweden
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, 2nd left, is greeted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven as Sweden's Queen Silvia looks on, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the Stockholm Palace June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, 2nd left, is greeted by Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom as Sweden's Queen Silvia, left, and King Carl Gustaf, 3rd left, look on, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the Stockholm Palace June 1, 2015. ...more
(L-R) Miss Sofia Hellqvist, fiancee of Swedish Prince Carl Philip, Queen Silvia, President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Swedish King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel pose for a group photo, upon arrival for a gala dinner at the...more
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, front, waves as he disembarks a boat at the city district of Hammarby Sjostad, Stockholm�s biggest urban development project, toghether with Swedish King Carl Gustaf, center, on June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas...more
President Shri Pranab Mukherjee (C) greets a bystander as he boards a boat in central Stockholm, Sweden, on June 1, 2015, that will take him on a tour to the city district of Hammarby Sjostad, Stockholm�s biggest urban development project. ...more
Sweden's Speaker of the Parliament Urban Ahlin welcomes President Shri Pranab Mukherjee of India to a meeting at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency
Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Loefven welcomes President Shri Pranab Mukherjee of India to a meeting at the Government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency
President Pranab Mukherjee poses with Sweden's King Carl Gustaf (3rd R), Queen Silvia (3rd L), Crown Princess Victoria (2nd R) and her husband Prince Daniel (R), and Prince Carl Philip (2nd L) and his fiancee Sofia Hellqvist during a welcoming...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and Sweden's King Carl Gustaf stand together during a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria (R) and Prince Daniel (L) receive the President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee (C) at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/TT News Agency
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel receive the President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Soren Andersson/TT News Agency
Next Slideshows
Clashes at Moscow LGBT rally
Anti-gay protesters attack a gay rights activist during an LGBT community rally in Moscow.
The art of Cuba
The latest installment of the Havana Biennial art exhibit amid a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations.
Surfing Canada style
Surfers gather on the Canadian Surf Championship in Tofino, British Columbia.
Calling all phone booths
Public phone booths around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.