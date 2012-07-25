Pranab Mukherjee: 13th President of India
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (in black) sits in a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee gestures from a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pranab Mukherjee gestures from a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee waves from a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi July 25, 2012. Mukherjee, former finance minister and senior leader of the ruling Congress party, was sworn in on Wednesday as India's 13th president. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee gestures from a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers march towards the forecourt of India's presidential palace to give a guard of honour to the newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (2nd R) arrives at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend a ceremony for the newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (C) inspects a guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (in car, front) inspects a guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (in car, R) inspects a guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Outgoing President Pratibha Patil (in car, white) waves to the members of her presidential staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Outgoing President Pratibha Patil waves to photographers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (in black) and outgoing President Pratibha Patil wave as Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat (3rd L) smiles, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee waves from a horse carriage after his swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) walks after paying respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Newly elected President Pranab Mukherjee (C) pays respect at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi July 25, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
