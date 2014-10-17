Edition:
Pranab Mukherjee in Finland

President Pranab Mukherjee shakes hands with a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

Friday, October 17, 2014
President Pranab Mukherjee poses next to a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

Sharmistha Mukherjee (R) shakes hands with a person dressed as Santa Claus next to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, her father, at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (C) shakes hands with Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto during their joint news conference at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto during their joint news conference at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto talk during their meeting at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (3rd L) is welcomed by his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto (C) during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (C) walks next to his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto (2nd L) as they review a guard of honour during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (front R) walks next to his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto as they review a guard of honour during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee (L) receives a Christmas present from a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee reads letters addressed to Santa Claus next to Katja Tervonen (R) from Santa's post office at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vanessa Larikka (R), a 6-year-old girl from Rovaniemi, read letters addressed to Santa Claus next to Katja Tervonen (L) from Santa's post office at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva

