Pranab Mukherjee in Finland
President Pranab Mukherjee shakes hands with a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee poses next to a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
Sharmistha Mukherjee (R) shakes hands with a person dressed as Santa Claus next to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, her father, at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) shakes hands with Finland's Prime Minister Alexander Stubb in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto during their joint news conference at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto during their joint news conference at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto talk during their meeting at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (3rd L) is welcomed by his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto (C) during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H. Trosdahl/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) walks next to his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto (2nd L) as they review a guard of honour during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H....more
President Pranab Mukherjee (front R) walks next to his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto as they review a guard of honour during an official welcoming ceremony at the Government Banquet Hall in Helsinki October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Trond H....more
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) receives a Christmas present from a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee reads letters addressed to Santa Claus next to Katja Tervonen (R) from Santa's post office at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee and Vanessa Larikka (R), a 6-year-old girl from Rovaniemi, read letters addressed to Santa Claus next to Katja Tervonen (L) from Santa's post office at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16,...more
Next Slideshows
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Hong Kong clashes continue
Hong Kong police pepper spray protesters blocking a major road and angry over the beating of a protester.
Kobani under siege
Views of the Syrian city under siege.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.