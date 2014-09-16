Pranab Mukherjee in Vietnam

President Pranab Mukherjee (C) poses for a photo with Vietnamese Buddhist monks and Indian diplomats under a Bodhi tree during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. The Bodhi tree ("Sacred Fig tree") was a gift from then...more

President Pranab Mukherjee (C) poses for a photo with Vietnamese Buddhist monks and Indian diplomats under a Bodhi tree during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. The Bodhi tree ("Sacred Fig tree") was a gift from then Indian President Rajendra Prasad to President Ho Chi Minh during his visit to Vietnam on March 31, 1959. REUTERS/Kham

