Pranab Mukherjee in Vietnam
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) greets Vietnamese Buddhist monks Thich Thanh Nha (R) and Thich Thanh Nhieu upon arriving at Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014.REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) leaves after visiting the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) poses for a photo with Vietnamese Buddhist monks and Indian diplomats under a Bodhi tree during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. The Bodhi tree ("Sacred Fig tree") was a gift from then...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) holds incense as he prays with Vietnamese Buddhist monks Thich Thanh Nha (L) and Thich Thanh Nhieu (R) during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) listens to Buddhist monk Thich Thanh Nhieu (L) speak through a translator (C) during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (back, R) reviews a guard of honour with Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (C) reviews a guard of honour with Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) shakes hands with his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) poses for a photo with his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang under a statue of late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi September 15, 2014....more
President Pranab Mukherjee adjusts a wreath during a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Martyrs Monument in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers carry a wreath as President Pranab Mukherjee (C) follows during a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Martyrs monument in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Captain Bui Sy Tung checks the alignment of the honour guard before a welcoming ceremony for President Pranab Mukherjee at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Military honour guard members march before a wreath-laying ceremony attended by President Pranab Mukherjee at the War's Martyr monument in Hanoi September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
